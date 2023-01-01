Menu
2016 Volkswagen Golf

100,783 KM

Details Description

$16,876

+ tax & licensing
$16,876

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Volkswagen

604-210-3364

2016 Volkswagen Golf

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 5sp

2016 Volkswagen Golf

5-Dr 1.8T Comfortline 5sp

Location

OpenRoad Volkswagen

3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-210-3364

$16,876

+ taxes & licensing

100,783KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9797071
  • Stock #: 18UTNB57870
  • VIN: 3VW117AU6GM057870

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Platinum Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 18UTNB57870
  • Mileage 100,783 KM

Vehicle Description

This OpenRoad Certified Pre-Owned vehicle is new to our inventory complete with our 153-point Safety and Mechanical Inspection performed by our Factory Trained Technicians. Call or reserve online now on our website and come view this vehicle in the comfort of our new showroom. Easy financing options available. Price subject to $495 documentation and applicable taxes. A 3-day money-back guarantee / 30-day exchange privilege offers you peace of mind when buying from OpenRoad Volkswagen.

