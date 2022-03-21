$25,692+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,692
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
2016 Volkswagen Tiguan
Comfortline 2.0T 6sp at w/Tip 4M
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$25,692
+ taxes & licensing
44,381KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8673086
- Stock #: BL1213
- VIN: WVGJV7AX6GW548355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Deep Black Pearl
- Interior Colour Titan Black Lthrette
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # BL1213
- Mileage 44,381 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4