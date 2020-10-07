Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2016 Volvo XC90

43,152 KM

Details Description

$42,275

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$42,275

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2016 Volvo XC90

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD R-Design

Watch This Vehicle

2016 Volvo XC90

T6 AWD R-Design

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 6089289
  2. 6089289
  3. 6089289
  4. 6089289
  5. 6089289
  6. 6089289
  7. 6089289
  8. 6089289
  9. 6089289
  10. 6089289
  11. 6089289
  12. 6089289
  13. 6089289
  14. 6089289
  15. 6089289
  16. 6089289
  17. 6089289
  18. 6089289
  19. 6089289
  20. 6089289
  21. 6089289
Contact Seller

$42,275

+ taxes & licensing

43,152KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6089289
  • Stock #: SQ74916A
  • VIN: YV4A22PM9G1057298

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 43,152 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner, locally owned, low kilometers and meticulously serviced is this Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design. This Volvo is anything but predictable. Under the hood the 4 cylinder engine is supercharged, turbocharged, and has direct injection all combing for 316 horsepower; however, still being a 4 cylinder, you get an astounding average fuel consumption of just 10L/100KM. On the exterior, the Bursting Blue Metallic paint, 22-inch 5 spoke rims and lots of sporty accents will have you turning heads anywhere you drive. On the inside you get Nuback and Nappa leather with all the luxury features to tickle your fancy. Safety features on this Volvo aren’t anything like you’ve ever had, with Collision warning, roll stability control, cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor and lane keeping assist, just to name a few. The Volvo was ranked on automobilemag’s “2016 All-Stars roster” which also included Ferrari and Mclaren. Available at OpenRoad Audi Boundary, this car is to be seen in person and taken for a test drive. One viewing is all it takes to fall in love with this Volvo. Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2018 Audi SQ5 3.0T T...
 69,000 KM
$50,570 + tax & lic
2015 Audi Q5 2.0T Pr...
 88,400 KM
$26,275 + tax & lic
2012 Lexus CT 200h CVT
 90,000 KM
$18,285 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory