2016 Volvo XC90

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
One owner, locally owned, low kilometers and meticulously serviced is this Volvo XC90 T6 AWD R-Design. This Volvo is anything but predictable. Under the hood the 4 cylinder engine is supercharged, turbocharged, and has direct injection all combing for 316 horsepower; however, still being a 4 cylinder, you get an astounding average fuel consumption of just 10L/100KM. On the exterior, the Bursting Blue Metallic paint, 22-inch 5 spoke rims and lots of sporty accents will have you turning heads anywhere you drive. On the inside you get Nuback and Nappa leather with all the luxury features to tickle your fancy. Safety features on this Volvo aren’t anything like you’ve ever had, with Collision warning, roll stability control, cross traffic alert, blind spot monitor and lane keeping assist, just to name a few. The Volvo was ranked on automobilemag’s “2016 All-Stars roster” which also included Ferrari and Mclaren. Available at OpenRoad Audi Boundary, this car is to be seen in person and taken for a test drive. One viewing is all it takes to fall in love with this Volvo. Why buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary? Our OpenRoad Certified Program includes; a 150-Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
