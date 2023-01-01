Menu
2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12

0 KM

$14,850

+ tax & licensing
$14,850

+ taxes & licensing

2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12

2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12

TandemVibratory Double Drum Roller

2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12

TandemVibratory Double Drum Roller

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Used
  Listing ID: 10015038
  Stock #: BC0035951
  VIN: 24318894

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Yellow
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Mileage 0 KM

Vehicle Description

2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12 Tandem Vibratory Roller Gasoline Engine, excellent drum visibility, fully integrated operating lever, dual drum hydrostatic drive, quick, tool free access to water pump, water filter,, optimized curb and side clearance, , RD 12 is utilizes for turf rolling in landscape and golf industry segments, yellow exterior, black interior, leather. $14,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

