2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12
TandemVibratory Double Drum Roller
2016 Wacker Neuson RD 12 Tandem Vibratory Roller Gasoline Engine, excellent drum visibility, fully integrated operating lever, dual drum hydrostatic drive, quick, tool free access to water pump, water filter,, optimized curb and side clearance, , RD 12 is utilizes for turf rolling in landscape and golf industry segments, yellow exterior, black interior, leather. $14,850.00 plus $350 processing fee, $15,200.00 total payment obligation before taxes.
