Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Acura MDX

43,700 KM

Details Description

$45,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$45,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Acura MDX

2017 Acura MDX

Elite

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Acura MDX

Elite

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8071468
  2. 8071468
  3. 8071468
  4. 8071468
  5. 8071468
  6. 8071468
  7. 8071468
  8. 8071468
  9. 8071468
  10. 8071468
  11. 8071468
  12. 8071468
  13. 8071468
  14. 8071468
  15. 8071468
Contact Seller

$45,895

+ taxes & licensing

43,700KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8071468
  • Stock #: Q74433A
  • VIN: 5FRYD4H88HB508026

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q74433A
  • Mileage 43,700 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 12,900 KM
$49,394 + tax & lic
2015 BMW 435i xDrive...
 111,100 KM
$30,295 + tax & lic
2018 Chevrolet Silve...
 67,350 KM
$55,195 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory