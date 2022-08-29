$33,336+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$33,336
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Volkswagen
604-210-3364
2017 Acura MDX
2017 Acura MDX
NAVI
Location
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-210-3364
$33,336
+ taxes & licensing
87,651KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9315142
- Stock #: 18UTNA02471
- VIN: 5FRYD4H43HB502471
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White diamond pearl
- Interior Colour Ebony Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 18UTNA02471
- Mileage 87,651 KM
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Volkswagen
OpenRoad Volkswagen
3775 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4