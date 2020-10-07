Menu
2017 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

333 KM

$13,740

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 ARCTIC CAT Wildcat Side By Side 4WD

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

333KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 5854569
  • Stock #: BC0032861
  • VIN: 4UF17MPV5HT301780

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style ATV
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # BC0032861
  • Mileage 333 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Arctic Cat Wildcat Side By Side 4WD, 2 door, automatic, 4x4, black exterior, black interior, vinyl. $13,740.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $14,040.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
ABS Brakes
Tachometer
Daytime Running Lights
Steel Wheels
tilt steering
Locking Differential
4WD/AWD

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

