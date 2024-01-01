Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Audi A3

57,600 KM

Details Features

$25,588

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Audi A3

Sportback e-tron 1.4T Tecknik FWD 6sp S tronic

Watch This Vehicle
12052237

2017 Audi A3

Sportback e-tron 1.4T Tecknik FWD 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$25,588

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
57,600KM
VIN WAUSPBFF7HA096854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA96854
  • Mileage 57,600 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Sport Package w/ 10-Spoke Wheel
High-Beam Assist

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Audi A5 Sportback 2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S Tronic 36,400 KM $35,388 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan XSE CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2020 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan XSE CVT 69,950 KM $23,888 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD for sale in Burnaby, BC
2014 Infiniti QX60 AWD 120,150 KM $14,888 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$25,588

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A3