The 2017 Audi A3 is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.8L four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. S Line Sport Package included! With this luxury sedan, you can expect your daily commutes to feel comfortable and stress-free. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
