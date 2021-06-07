Menu
2017 Audi A3

60,500 KM

Details

$29,685

+ tax & licensing
$29,685

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

2017 Audi A3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$29,685

+ taxes & licensing

60,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7337417
  Stock #: P4891
  VIN: WAUK8GFF0H1077637

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Cosmos Blue Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4891
  • Mileage 60,500 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Audi A3 is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.8L four-cylinder engine that produces 170 horsepower and 200 lb-ft of torque. The S tronic automatic transmission helps the A3 shift quickly and smoothly. S Line Sport Package included! With this luxury sedan, you can expect your daily commutes to feel comfortable and stress-free. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

