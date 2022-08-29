$31,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-293-2834
2017 Audi A3
Sportback e-tron 1.4T Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$31,999
- Listing ID: 9238528
- Stock #: 8UTNA47355
- VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA047355
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 77,550 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron FWD is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.4L four-cylinder engine combined with a plug-in hybrid electric motor. Features include rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
Vehicle Features
