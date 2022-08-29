2017 Audi A3

$31,999 + taxes & licensing 7 7 , 5 5 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9238528

9238528 Stock #: 8UTNA47355

8UTNA47355 VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA047355

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ibis White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Hatchback

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA47355

Mileage 77,550 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.