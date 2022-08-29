Menu
2017 Audi A3

77,550 KM

Details Description Features

$31,999

+ tax & licensing
$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi A3

2017 Audi A3

Sportback e-tron 1.4T Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic

2017 Audi A3

Sportback e-tron 1.4T Progressiv FWD 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,999

+ taxes & licensing

77,550KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9238528
  Stock #: 8UTNA47355
  VIN: WAUUPBFF7HA047355

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Ibis White
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Hatchback
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA47355
  Mileage 77,550 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Audi A3 Sportback e-tron FWD is a great daily commuter no matter how far your journeys take it. Car enthusiasts will love the A3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 1.4L four-cylinder engine combined with a plug-in hybrid electric motor. Features include rear-view camera, heated seats, sunroof, dual climate control, blind spot monitoring, Bluetooth connectivity, and much more. You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

