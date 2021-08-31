Menu
2017 Audi A4

34,000 KM

$33,689

+ tax & licensing
$33,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi A4

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

2017 Audi A4

2.0T Progressiv quattro 7sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$33,689

+ taxes & licensing

34,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7766394
  Stock #: P5107
  VIN: WAUBNAF45HN026177

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5107
  • Mileage 34,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Driver Assistance Package included! The 2017 Audi A4's performance holds its own against its competition, but the car's exemplary interior is where the car excels. It looks sophisticated with clean lines, premium materials and a beautiful lighting that is pleasing to the eyes. It is equipped with a 2.0L 4 cylinder engine that produces 252 horsepower and 273 lb-ft of torque. Seats 5 passengers comfortably while enjoying luxuries such as keyless entry/ignition, Bluetooth, Multi-media interface, sunroof, drive select, LED headlights, and so much more! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Led Headlights
Driver Assistance Package
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint

