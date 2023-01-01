$39,998+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Audi A6
2017 Audi A6
3.0T Competition quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$39,998
+ taxes & licensing
27,350KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9559399
- Stock #: 8UTNA05078
- VIN: WAUF3AFC6HN105078
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey
- Interior Colour Black w/ Red Stitch
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA05078
- Mileage 27,350 KM
Vehicle Description
Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistant Package
20inch 5-Arm Star Design Alloy Wheel w/ 255/35 R20 Performance Tires
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4