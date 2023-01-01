Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi A6

27,350 KM

Details Description Features

$39,998

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Audi A6

2017 Audi A6

3.0T Competition quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi A6

3.0T Competition quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9559399
  2. 9559399
  3. 9559399
  4. 9559399
  5. 9559399
  6. 9559399
  7. 9559399
  8. 9559399
  9. 9559399
  10. 9559399
  11. 9559399
  12. 9559399
  13. 9559399
  14. 9559399
  15. 9559399
  16. 9559399
  17. 9559399
  18. 9559399
  19. 9559399
  20. 9559399
  21. 9559399
  22. 9559399
  23. 9559399
  24. 9559399
  25. 9559399
  26. 9559399
  27. 9559399
Contact Seller

$39,998

+ taxes & licensing

27,350KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9559399
  • Stock #: 8UTNA05078
  • VIN: WAUF3AFC6HN105078

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey
  • Interior Colour Black w/ Red Stitch
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA05078
  • Mileage 27,350 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistant Package
20inch 5-Arm Star Design Alloy Wheel w/ 255/35 R20 Performance Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 Audi RS 6 AVANT...
 21,800 KM
$156,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A4 2.0T Te...
 18,300 KM
$41,998 + tax & lic
2017 Audi A6 3.0T Co...
 27,350 KM
$39,998 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory