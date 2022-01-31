Menu
2017 Audi Q5

55,300 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi Q5

2017 Audi Q5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2017 Audi Q5

3.0T Progressiv quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

55,300KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6274524
  Stock #: P4363
  VIN: WA1C7AFP8HA043679

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Mythos Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 55,300 KM

Vehicle Description

This Q5’s characteristics make it an undeniably exciting and versatile SUV to drive. It features effortless acceleration and athletic handling ensuring driver engagement and excitement at all times. Both the interior and exterior are exquisite and make it stand tall against the competition. With all these characteristics taken into account, it’s clear that the Q5 is an SUV that can be driven comfortably to and from work during the week, get the family to the snow slopes on weekends and even let lose on those back-country road trips. Quattro All-Wheel Drive allows you to take on any terrain any season; this car will definitely turn heads as you drive by. Features include Navigation, Bluetooth, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, 3-zone climate, back-up camera with sensors, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, power heated side mirrors, auto-leveling headlights and more! Audi's 'Drive Select' menu allows you to tailor each drive to your mood and ensures smiles every ride. One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this Q5! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand-new car with the Audi Certified: plus Program. This entails a 300 check-point service inspection, Factory Warranty valid until January 31, 2022 or up to 100,000KM, New Audi Care remaining until 01/31/2022 or up to 80,000KM, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Finance for as low as 0.9%. Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book a test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-XXXX

604-293-2834

