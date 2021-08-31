+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2017 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. S Line Sport Package and Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs) included! With the Technik trim, this Q7 comes fully equipped with powered and heated front seats, top view camera, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
