2017 Audi Q7

87,000 KM

Details

$42,590

+ tax & licensing
$42,590

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$42,590

+ taxes & licensing

87,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7659184
  Stock #: Q78743XA
  VIN: WA1WAAF71HD039583

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Graphite Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # Q78743XA
  • Mileage 87,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2017 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. S Line Sport Package and Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs) included! With the Technik trim, this Q7 comes fully equipped with powered and heated front seats, top view camera, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Audi Connect - Assistance & Security Services
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
Inlay, Upper: Alu/Lower: Grey Oak

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

