604-293-2834
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
LOADED with Packages! Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2017 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. Driver Assistance Plus Package, S Line Sport Package, Dynamic Ride Package, Luxury Package, Trailer Hitch, Band and Olufsen 3D Surround Sound, Night Vision, and 21inch Wheel Package all included! With the Technik trim, this Q7 comes fully equipped with powered and heated front seats, top view camera, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!
