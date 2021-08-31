Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi Q7

45,900 KM

Details Description Features

$48,689

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$48,689

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Audi Q7

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi Q7

3.0T Technik quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 7659187
  2. 7659187
  3. 7659187
  4. 7659187
  5. 7659187
  6. 7659187
  7. 7659187
  8. 7659187
  9. 7659187
  10. 7659187
  11. 7659187
  12. 7659187
  13. 7659187
  14. 7659187
  15. 7659187
  16. 7659187
  17. 7659187
  18. 7659187
  19. 7659187
  20. 7659187
  21. 7659187
  22. 7659187
  23. 7659187
  24. 7659187
  25. 7659187
Contact Seller

$48,689

+ taxes & licensing

45,900KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7659187
  • Stock #: SQ70633A
  • VIN: WA1WAAF72HD046803

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # SQ70633A
  • Mileage 45,900 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED with Packages! Fusing quattro DNA with an unstoppable attitude, the 2017 Audi Q7 is on the top of its competition with its athletic and powerful build. It is motivated by a supercharged 6-cylinder engine that produces 329 horsepower and 325 lb-ft of torque! The Q7 is able to seat 7 adults comfortably, and the third row can be folded down when you need that extra trunk space. Driver Assistance Plus Package, S Line Sport Package, Dynamic Ride Package, Luxury Package, Trailer Hitch, Band and Olufsen 3D Surround Sound, Night Vision, and 21inch Wheel Package all included! With the Technik trim, this Q7 comes fully equipped with powered and heated front seats, top view camera, navigation, keyless entry and start, Bluetooth phone calls and music, sunroof, digital dash and MUCH more! You won’t be disappointed in this technology packed Q7! You can expect that this vehicle will feel like a brand new car with the Audi Certified :plus Program. The entails a 300 check-point service inspection, up to 5 years of factory warranty or 100,000KM from the original service date, 7 day/500KM exchange privilege, a FREE CarFax and 24/7 Roadside Assistance. Visit us at OpenRoad Audi Boundary and book a test drive with one of our Audi Brand Specialists! We look forward to seeing you soon!

Vehicle Features

Luxury Package
Night Vision
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
S Line Sport Package
Dynamic Ride Package
Driver Assistance Plus Package
Bang & Olufsen 3D Surround Sound
RSE Preparation (for Audi Accessory RSE System) (Sold Order Only)
Trailer Hitch (7,700 lbs)
21inch Wheel Package - 5 Twin Spoke Design and 285/40 Summer Tires

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2019 BMW M4 CS
 11,200 KM
$96,394 + tax & lic
2013 Audi S7 4.0T Sp...
 40,200 KM
$44,895 + tax & lic
2017 Audi Q7 3.0T Te...
 45,900 KM
$48,689 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory