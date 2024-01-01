$74,888+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi RS 7
4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic
2017 Audi RS 7
4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$74,888
+ taxes & licensing
Used
40,100KM
VIN WUAWRAFC3HN900691
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Matte
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UBNA00691
- Mileage 40,100 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Without Front License Plate Holder
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 15 Speakers
Audi Design Selection (Price TBD)
Matte Paint Finishing
21inch 5-Spoke Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels w/ 275/35 R20 Performance Tires
Titanium Optics Front Spoiler w/ Quattro
Carbon Styling Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
