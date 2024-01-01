Menu
2017 Audi RS 7

40,100 KM

$74,888

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

Used
40,100KM
VIN WUAWRAFC3HN900691

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Matte
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UBNA00691
  • Mileage 40,100 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Without Front License Plate Holder
Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 15 Speakers
Audi Design Selection (Price TBD)
Matte Paint Finishing
21inch 5-Spoke Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels w/ 275/35 R20 Performance Tires
Titanium Optics Front Spoiler w/ Quattro
Carbon Styling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

$74,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi RS 7