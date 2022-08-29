Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Audi RS 7

53,400 KM

Details Description Features

$86,888

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$86,888

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Audi RS 7

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Audi RS 7

4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 9033964
  2. 9033964
  3. 9033964
  4. 9033964
  5. 9033964
  6. 9033964
  7. 9033964
  8. 9033964
  9. 9033964
  10. 9033964
  11. 9033964
  12. 9033964
  13. 9033964
  14. 9033964
  15. 9033964
  16. 9033964
  17. 9033964
  18. 9033964
  19. 9033964
  20. 9033964
  21. 9033964
  22. 9033964
Contact Seller

$86,888

+ taxes & licensing

53,400KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9033964
  • Stock #: 8UCBA01015
  • VIN: WUAWRAFC1HN901015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UCBA01015
  • Mileage 53,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Take a deep breath before continuing. If the daring design doesn’t take your breath away, the twin turbo V8 sure will. The 2017 Audi RS7 is the perfect sportback sedan for those who want top-of-the-line luxury with supercar-level performance! The Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 pushes out 605 HP and 553 lb-ft of torque, allowing the RS7 to go from 0 to 100 KM in just 3.7 seconds! But don’t worry, the RS7 doesn’t only have power. With a wide array of features that seamlessly integrate everyday conveniences into the RS7, you can be sure every drive is as comfortable as it can be. This LOW KM RS7 includes the Driver Assistant Package, powered and heated front seats, keyless entry and start, Navigation, Bluetooth music and phone calls, Night Vision Assistant, Carbon Styling Package, and SO MUCH MORE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Driver Assistant Package
Night Vision Assistant
Black Alcantara Headliner (Sold Order Only)
21inch 5-Spoke Blade Gloss Black Alloy Wheels w/ 275/35 R20 Performance Tires
Carbon Styling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2015 Maserati GranTu...
 82,800 KM
$65,999 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A5 Sportba...
 26,950 KM
$44,999 + tax & lic
2016 Acura MDX NAVI
 109,900 KM
$30,999 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory