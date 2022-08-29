$86,888+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2017 Audi RS 7
4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$86,888
- Listing ID: 9033964
- Stock #: 8UCBA01015
- VIN: WUAWRAFC1HN901015
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 53,400 KM
Vehicle Description
Take a deep breath before continuing. If the daring design doesn’t take your breath away, the twin turbo V8 sure will. The 2017 Audi RS7 is the perfect sportback sedan for those who want top-of-the-line luxury with supercar-level performance! The Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 pushes out 605 HP and 553 lb-ft of torque, allowing the RS7 to go from 0 to 100 KM in just 3.7 seconds! But don’t worry, the RS7 doesn’t only have power. With a wide array of features that seamlessly integrate everyday conveniences into the RS7, you can be sure every drive is as comfortable as it can be. This LOW KM RS7 includes the Driver Assistant Package, powered and heated front seats, keyless entry and start, Navigation, Bluetooth music and phone calls, Night Vision Assistant, Carbon Styling Package, and SO MUCH MORE! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
