2017 Audi RS 7

$74,995 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 1 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9485028

9485028 Stock #: 8UTNA00350

8UTNA00350 VIN: WUAWRAFCXHN900350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Prism Silver Crystal

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 8UTNA00350

Mileage 87,100 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER Bang & Olufsen Sound System w/ 15 Speakers Black Alcantara Headliner (Sold Order Only) Audi Design Selection (Price TBD) Matte Brushed Aluminum, Inlay

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.