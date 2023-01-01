$74,995+ tax & licensing
604-293-2834
2017 Audi RS 7
4.0T Performance quattro 8sp Tiptronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
$74,995
- Listing ID: 9485028
- Stock #: 8UTNA00350
- VIN: WUAWRAFCXHN900350
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Prism Silver Crystal
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,100 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2017 Audi RS7 boasts a powerful Twin Turbo 4.0L V8 under the hood, paired with Audi’s Quattro four-wheel drive system, this rocket can tackle any form of weather condition ahead. Take a deep breath before continuing. If the daring design doesn’t take your breath away, the twin turbo V8 sure will. The RS7 is the perfect sportback sedan for those who want top-of-the-line luxury with supercar-level performance! With a wide array of features that seamlessly integrate everyday conveniences into the RS7, you can be sure every drive is as comfortable as it can be. Features include navigation, back up camera, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, Bang & Olufsen premium sound system, rear climate control, power adjustable seats, automatic trunk lift and much more! Be the owner of the very last V8's as they now a fading trend! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000 KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today! **Subject to $395 Documentation Fee and Audi Certified Plus (if applicable) and taxes.**
Vehicle Features
