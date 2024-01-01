$31,501+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$31,501
+ taxes & licensing
77,700KM
Used
VIN WAUF1GFF3H1055542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ibis White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 8UTNA55542
- Mileage 77,700 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Advanced Handling Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
