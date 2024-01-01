Menu
2017 Audi S3

77,700 KM

$31,501

+ tax & licensing
2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$31,501

+ taxes & licensing

77,700KM
Used
VIN WAUF1GFF3H1055542

  • Exterior Colour Ibis White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 8UTNA55542
  • Mileage 77,700 KM

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Advanced Handling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

2017 Audi S3