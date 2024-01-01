$30,980+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
ad: gallery_header
2017 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic
2017 Audi S3
2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic
Location
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
604-525-4667
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
Used
80,123KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN WAUF1GFF3H1055542
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 80,123 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Handling Package
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
2022 Toyota Corolla LE CVT 69,352 KM $24,980 + tax & lic
2022 Toyota Camry SE 86,925 KM $27,480 + tax & lic
2023 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 49,806 KM $34,980 + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6
Call Dealer
604-525-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$30,980
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Honda Burnaby
604-525-4667
2017 Audi S3