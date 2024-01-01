Menu
2017 Audi S3

80,123 KM

$30,980

+ tax & licensing
Location

OpenRoad Honda Burnaby

5723 Marine Way, Burnaby, BC V5J 0A6

604-525-4667

Used
80,123KM
VIN WAUF1GFF3H1055542

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 80,123 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Metallic/Pearl Effect Paint
Advanced Handling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

