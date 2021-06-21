Menu
2017 Audi S3

33,200 KM

Details Description Features

$37,895

+ tax & licensing
$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi S3

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,895

+ taxes & licensing

33,200KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7523015
  • Stock #: P4979
  • VIN: WAUF1GFF9H1065654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Panther Black Crystal
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P4979
  • Mileage 33,200 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2017 Audi S3 is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's steering quick and precise, while casual drivers will simply appreciate its responsiveness. You get the best of both worlds! It is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 292 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Crystal Effect Paint
Advanced Handling Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

604-293-2834

