2017 Audi S3

$37,390 + taxes & licensing 6 0 , 8 0 0 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7779705

7779705 Stock #: P5120

P5120 VIN: WAUF1GFF4H1080630

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Ara Blue Crystal Effect

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P5120

Mileage 60,800 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE Red brake calipers Black Optics Package Crystal Effect Paint Advanced Handling Package Sport Seats Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.