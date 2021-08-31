+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Advanced Handling Package, Sport Seats Package, Black Optics Package, Technology Package, Crystal Effect Paint, and Red Brake Calipers all included! The 2017 Audi S3 is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's quick and precise steering. It is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 292 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. With this luxury sedan, you can expect keyless ignition and entry, selectable driving settings (known as Audi Drive Select), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a premium 14- speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
