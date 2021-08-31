Menu
2017 Audi S3

60,800 KM

Details Description Features

$37,390

+ tax & licensing
$37,390

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi S3

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

2017 Audi S3

2.0T Technik quattro 6sp S tronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,390

+ taxes & licensing

60,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7779705
  Stock #: P5120
  VIN: WAUF1GFF4H1080630

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ara Blue Crystal Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5120
  • Mileage 60,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Advanced Handling Package, Sport Seats Package, Black Optics Package, Technology Package, Crystal Effect Paint, and Red Brake Calipers all included! The 2017 Audi S3 is a great daily commuter with increased performance level as it is a higher-performance version of the Audi A3. Car enthusiasts will love the S3's quick and precise steering. It is motivated by a turbocharged 2.0L four-cylinder engine that produces 292 horsepower and 280 lb-ft of torque. With this luxury sedan, you can expect keyless ignition and entry, selectable driving settings (known as Audi Drive Select), a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, leather upholstery, Bluetooth connectivity, a USB port, a rearview camera, front and rear parking sensors, a premium 14- speaker Bang & Olufsen Sound System, and more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

TECHNOLOGY PACKAGE
Red brake calipers
Black Optics Package
Crystal Effect Paint
Advanced Handling Package
Sport Seats Package

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

