2017 Audi S5

64,000 KM

Details Features

$41,995

+ tax & licensing
$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi S5

2017 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

2017 Audi S5

3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,995

+ taxes & licensing

64,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9824401
  Stock #: 8UTNA00311
  VIN: WAUL4AFR4HA000311

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Daytona Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Coupe
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 8UTNA00311
  Mileage 64,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
19inch Titanium Colour 5-Arm Rotor Design Wheels
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

