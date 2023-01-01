$41,995+ tax & licensing
$41,995
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Audi S5
3.0T Technik quattro 7sp S tronic Cpe
Location
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
64,000KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9824401
- Stock #: 8UTNA00311
- VIN: WAUL4AFR4HA000311
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 64,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER
19inch Titanium Colour 5-Arm Rotor Design Wheels
quattro with Sport Differential
Carbon Atlas, Inlays
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4