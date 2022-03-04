Menu
2017 Audi SQ5

106,600 KM

$41,999

+ tax & licensing
$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 Audi SQ5

2017 Audi SQ5

3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic

2017 Audi SQ5

3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$41,999

+ taxes & licensing

106,600KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8639924
  Stock #: E1482A
  VIN: WA1VCAFP9HA021257

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # E1482A
  • Mileage 106,600 KM

Vehicle Description

If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sports sedan, the 2017 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. Features included are Navigation, rear-view camera, sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated front & rear seats, headlight washers, Bluetooth Interface and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

FRONT LICENSE PLATE HOLDER

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

