2017 Audi SQ5
3.0T Dynamic Edition quattro 8sp Tiptronic
- Stock #: E1482A
- VIN: WA1VCAFP9HA021257
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Glacier White Met
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 106,600 KM
Vehicle Description
If you're looking for a luxury crossover SUV with the power of a sports sedan, the 2017 Audi SQ5 is the way to go. It is strong, athletic and loaded with all the features you want. Features included are Navigation, rear-view camera, sport seats, power tailgate, Audi Drive Select, panoramic glass roof, heated front & rear seats, headlight washers, Bluetooth Interface and much more! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
