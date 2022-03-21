2017 BMW 230i

$29,816 + taxes & licensing 5 6 , 7 6 4 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8948872

8948872 Stock #: 18UTNA41841

18UTNA41841 VIN: WBA2H9C54HV641841

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Estoril Blue Met

Interior Colour Black Lthrette

Body Style Coupe

Mileage 56,764 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.