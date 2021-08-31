Menu
2017 BMW 4 Series

58,400 KM

Details Description

$35,295

+ tax & licensing
430i xDrive Gran Coupe

Location

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

58,400KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8071504
  • Stock #: P5084A
  • VIN: WBA4F9C57HG792370

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5084A
  • Mileage 58,400 KM

Vehicle Description

Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

