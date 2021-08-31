2017 BMW 530

+ taxes & licensing
Accident free, fully loaded! The luxurious 2017 BMW 530i xDrive is an executive sedan that checks all the boxes. It's got enough space for your passengers, and the all-wheel drive system for all your winter mountain excursions, the luxury to impress all your colleagues at the golf course, and the power & refinement to ensure a fun drive regardless of the terrain. After all, they don't call a BMW the ultimate driving machine for nothing! Features include navigation, Bluetooth, top view camera with sensors, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry & start, rain sensing wipers, power trunk, power memory front seats, sunroof, and more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this 5 series. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
