2017 BMW 530

80,800 KM

Details Description

$37,195

+ tax & licensing
$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

2017 BMW 530

2017 BMW 530

xDrive Sedan

2017 BMW 530

xDrive Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

$37,195

+ taxes & licensing

80,800KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7892706
  Stock #: P5113A
  VIN: WBAJA7C34HG907091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5113A
  • Mileage 80,800 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident free, fully loaded! The luxurious 2017 BMW 530i xDrive is an executive sedan that checks all the boxes. It's got enough space for your passengers, and the all-wheel drive system for all your winter mountain excursions, the luxury to impress all your colleagues at the golf course, and the power & refinement to ensure a fun drive regardless of the terrain. After all, they don't call a BMW the ultimate driving machine for nothing! Features include navigation, Bluetooth, top view camera with sensors, heated/ventilated seats, heated steering wheel, keyless entry & start, rain sensing wipers, power trunk, power memory front seats, sunroof, and more! One test drive is all it takes to fall in love with this 5 series. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

