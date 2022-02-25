Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 BMW M3

17,300 KM

Details Description Features

$98,700

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$98,700

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 BMW M3

2017 BMW M3

Sedan

Watch This Vehicle

2017 BMW M3

Sedan

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

  1. 8433795
  2. 8433795
  3. 8433795
  4. 8433795
  5. 8433795
  6. 8433795
  7. 8433795
  8. 8433795
  9. 8433795
  10. 8433795
  11. 8433795
  12. 8433795
  13. 8433795
  14. 8433795
  15. 8433795
  16. 8433795
  17. 8433795
  18. 8433795
  19. 8433795
  20. 8433795
  21. 8433795
Contact Seller

$98,700

+ taxes & licensing

17,300KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8433795
  • Stock #: P5534
  • VIN: WBS8M9C55H5G83648

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue 490 Special Paint
  • Interior Colour Black Z1XX Special Upholstery
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P5534
  • Mileage 17,300 KM

Vehicle Description

ULTRA LOW KILOMETERS! 30th Anniversary Limited Edition "30 Jahre M3". Immaculate condition! A gorgeous interior paired with two-tone leather seats to compliment its Competition Package! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!

Vehicle Features

No Charge Scheduled Maintenance 4yr/80k
M Double Clutch Transmission
30th Anniversary Package
Carbon Fibre Trim w/ Black Chrome Highlight w/ Z3J

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

2021 BMW X1 xDrive28i
 31,500 KM
$44,499 + tax & lic
2019 BMW 330i xDrive...
 23,200 KM
$44,939 + tax & lic
2019 Audi A6 3.0T Pr...
 40,700 KM
$56,993 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory