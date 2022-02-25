$98,700+ tax & licensing
2017 BMW M3
Sedan
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$98,700
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8433795
- Stock #: P5534
- VIN: WBS8M9C55H5G83648
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue 490 Special Paint
- Interior Colour Black Z1XX Special Upholstery
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P5534
- Mileage 17,300 KM
Vehicle Description
ULTRA LOW KILOMETERS! 30th Anniversary Limited Edition "30 Jahre M3". Immaculate condition! A gorgeous interior paired with two-tone leather seats to compliment its Competition Package! Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
Vehicle Features
