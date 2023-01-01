Menu
<div>Fully loaded</div><div>leather interior</div><div>heated seats</div><div>alloy wheels</div><div>good tires</div><div>very clean</div><div>runs great</div><div>nice car</div><div><br></div>

2017 BMW X1

108,000 KM

$21,990

+ tax & licensing
Milani Auto Sales

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 108,000 KM

Fully loadedleather interiorheated seatsalloy wheelsgood tiresvery cleanruns greatnice car

1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4

778-893-8434

