2017 BMW X1
Location
Milani Auto Sales
1530 Boundary Road, Burnaby, BC V5K 4V4
778-893-8434
108,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 5-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 108,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Fully loadedleather interiorheated seatsalloy wheelsgood tiresvery cleanruns greatnice car
