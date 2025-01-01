$77,788+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
ad: gallery_header
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
Convertible ZL1
2017 Chevrolet Camaro
Convertible ZL1
Location
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
604-293-2834
$77,788
+ taxes & licensing
Used
26,500KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
VIN 1G1FJ3D63H0194826
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey (MET) / Black Top
- Interior Colour Recaro Perf Front Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black / Re
- Body Style Convertible
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Stock # 8UTNA94826
- Mileage 26,500 KM
ad: gallery_incontent_1
ad: gallery_incontent_2
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
6 Speed Manual (mn6) - Manual
ZL1
Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert
V8 6.2L 650 HP (lt4) - Other (W/ZL1)
Recaro Perf Front Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black / Red Accents
Nightfall Grey (MET) / Black Top
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
ad: gallery_incontent_3
More inventory From OpenRoad Audi
2016 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan S CVTi-S 109,300 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV CVT 84,150 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible ZL1 26,500 KM $77,788 + tax & lic
Email OpenRoad Audi
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Call Dealer
604-293-XXXX(click to show)
ad: gallery_mrec_1
ad: gallery_mrec_2
ad: gallery_vrec
$77,788
+ taxes & licensing
OpenRoad Audi
604-293-2834
2017 Chevrolet Camaro