Menu
Account
Sign In

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

26,500 KM

Details Features

$77,788

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible ZL1

Watch This Vehicle
12094849

2017 Chevrolet Camaro

Convertible ZL1

Location

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

604-293-2834

Contact Seller

$77,788

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
26,500KM
VIN 1G1FJ3D63H0194826

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Nightfall Grey (MET) / Black Top
  • Interior Colour Recaro Perf Front Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black / Re
  • Body Style Convertible
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Stock # 8UTNA94826
  • Mileage 26,500 KM

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

6 Speed Manual (mn6) - Manual
ZL1
Exposed Carbon Fibre Weave Hood Insert
V8 6.2L 650 HP (lt4) - Other (W/ZL1)
Recaro Perf Front Leather-Trimmed - Jet Black / Red Accents
Nightfall Grey (MET) / Black Top

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From OpenRoad Audi

Used 2016 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan S CVTi-S for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Toyota Corolla 4-door Sedan S CVTi-S 109,300 KM $16,888 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV CVT for sale in Burnaby, BC
2011 Nissan Maxima 3.5 SV CVT 84,150 KM $11,888 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible ZL1 for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Camaro Convertible ZL1 26,500 KM $77,788 + tax & lic

Email OpenRoad Audi

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
OpenRoad Audi

OpenRoad Audi

3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4

Call Dealer

604-293-XXXX

(click to show)

604-293-2834

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$77,788

+ taxes & licensing

OpenRoad Audi

604-293-2834

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Camaro