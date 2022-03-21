Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

96,903 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

604-291-2266

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Colorado

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Colorado

LT

Location

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

604-291-2266

  1. 8700917
  2. 8700917
  3. 8700917
  4. 8700917
  5. 8700917
  6. 8700917
  7. 8700917
  8. 8700917
  9. 8700917
  10. 8700917
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

96,903KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8700917
  • Stock #: N2-51331
  • VIN: 1GCGTCEN4H1221635

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # N2-51331
  • Mileage 96,903 KM

Vehicle Features

4x4
n/a

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

2007 Honda Accord
140,837 KM
$9,999 + tax & lic
2019 GMC Acadia Denali
 25,551 KM
$49,999 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan Versa Note
 55,353 KM
$17,900 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

Carter Chevrolet Cadillac Buick GMC

4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5

Call Dealer

604-291-XXXX

(click to show)

604-291-2266

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory