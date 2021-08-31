Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

87,605 KM

Details Description Features

$11,750

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Cruze

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Cruze

LT AUTO

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7998012
  2. 7998012
  3. 7998012
  4. 7998012
  5. 7998012
  6. 7998012
  7. 7998012
  8. 7998012
  9. 7998012
  10. 7998012
  11. 7998012
  12. 7998012
  13. 7998012
  14. 7998012
  15. 7998012
  16. 7998012
  17. 7998012
  18. 7998012
  19. 7998012
  20. 7998012
  21. 7998012
  22. 7998012
  23. 7998012
  24. 7998012
  25. 7998012
  26. 7998012
  27. 7998012
  28. 7998012
  29. 7998012
  30. 7998012
  31. 7998012
  32. 7998012
  33. 7998012
  34. 7998012
  35. 7998012
  36. 7998012
  37. 7998012
  38. 7998012
  39. 7998012
  40. 7998012
  41. 7998012
  42. 7998012
  43. 7998012
  44. 7998012
Contact Seller

$11,750

+ taxes & licensing

87,605KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7998012
  • Stock #: BC0034463
  • VIN: 3G1BE5SMXHS570219

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,605 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Cruze LT Auto, 1.4L, 4 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, backup camera, usb, aux, heated seats, bluetooth,, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, blue exterior, black interior, cloth. This vehicle has a rebuilt status. $11,750.00 plus $350 processing fee, $12,100.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Limited Slip Differential
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2013 TORO 3500 Groun...
 0 KM
$14,750 + tax & lic
2004 Sterling LT9500...
 158,821 KM
$43,760 + tax & lic
2005 American Lafran...
 324,517 KM
$13,580 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory