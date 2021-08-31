2017 Chevrolet Cruze

$11,750 + taxes & licensing 8 7 , 6 0 5 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 7998012

7998012 Stock #: BC0034463

BC0034463 VIN: 3G1BE5SMXHS570219

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 87,605 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer Trip Computer rear window defogger Convenience Keyless Entry tilt steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Daytime Running Lights Rear Spoiler Mechanical Limited Slip Differential Additional Features adjustable foot pedals Locking Differential Driver Power Seat Telescopic steering column Front side airbag Front Heated Seat Side Head Curtain Airbag Navigation Aid Vehicle Anti-Theft Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Vehicle Stability Control System Power Sunroof/Moonroof Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.