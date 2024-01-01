Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) $17,450.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,825.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

453,792 KM

Details Description

$17,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 10858179
  2. 10858179
  3. 10858179
  4. 10858179
  5. 10858179
  6. 10858179
  7. 10858179
  8. 10858179
  9. 10858179
  10. 10858179
  11. 10858179
  12. 10858179
  13. 10858179
  14. 10858179
  15. 10858179
  16. 10858179
  17. 10858179
  18. 10858179
  19. 10858179
  20. 10858179
  21. 10858179
  22. 10858179
  23. 10858179
  24. 10858179
  25. 10858179
  26. 10858179
  27. 10858179
  28. 10858179
  29. 10858179
  30. 10858179
  31. 10858179
  32. 10858179
  33. 10858179
  34. 10858179
  35. 10858179
  36. 10858179
  37. 10858179
  38. 10858179
  39. 10858179
  40. 10858179
  41. 10858179
  42. 10858179
  43. 10858179
  44. 10858179
  45. 10858179
  46. 10858179
  47. 10858179
  48. 10858179
  49. 10858179
  50. 10858179
Contact Seller

$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
453,792KM
Used
VIN 1GB6GUBG3H1142201

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036594
  • Mileage 453,792 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to July 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) $17,450.00 plus $375 processing fee, $17,825.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2019 Snake River Trailer Dump Trailer Tandem Axle 14 K for sale in Burnaby, BC
2019 Snake River Trailer Dump Trailer Tandem Axle 14 K 0 KM $11,850 + tax & lic
Used 2016 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof 130-inch wheelbase Cargo Van Ladder Rack for sale in Burnaby, BC
2016 Ford Transit 250 Van Low Roof 130-inch wheelbase Cargo Van Ladder Rack 175,103 KM $14,500 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility for sale in Burnaby, BC
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility 459,106 KM $17,150 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$17,450

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express