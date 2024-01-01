Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.)This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner, certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024. $18,350.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,725.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

438,716 KM

Details Description

$18,350

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 11019338
  2. 11019338
  3. 11019338
  4. 11019338
  5. 11019338
  6. 11019338
  7. 11019338
  8. 11019338
  9. 11019338
  10. 11019338
  11. 11019338
  12. 11019338
  13. 11019338
  14. 11019338
  15. 11019338
  16. 11019338
  17. 11019338
  18. 11019338
  19. 11019338
  20. 11019338
  21. 11019338
  22. 11019338
  23. 11019338
  24. 11019338
  25. 11019338
  26. 11019338
  27. 11019338
  28. 11019338
  29. 11019338
  30. 11019338
  31. 11019338
  32. 11019338
  33. 11019338
  34. 11019338
  35. 11019338
  36. 11019338
  37. 11019338
  38. 11019338
  39. 11019338
  40. 11019338
  41. 11019338
  42. 11019338
  43. 11019338
  44. 11019338
  45. 11019338
  46. 11019338
  47. 11019338
  48. 11019338
  49. 11019338
  50. 11019338
Contact Seller

$18,350

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
438,716KM
Used
VIN 1HA6GUBG2HN001488

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # BC0036700
  • Mileage 438,716 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. Certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.)This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner, certificate and Decal Valid to August 2024. $18,350.00 plus $375 processing fee, $18,725.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud and acts of vandalism. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C Fork Lift Propane for sale in Burnaby, BC
1981 CATERPILLAR VC60C Fork Lift Propane 0 $10,750 + tax & lic
Used 2006 GMC F7B042 T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes for sale in Burnaby, BC
2006 GMC F7B042 T7500 Street Sweeper 2 Seater Diesel With Air Brakes 0 KM $20,250 + tax & lic
Used 2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible for sale in Burnaby, BC
2003 Mercedes Benz SL500 Convertible 109,953 KM $17,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$18,350

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express