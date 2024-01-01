Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner.Certification and Decal Valid till March,2025. $15,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

504,620 KM

$15,250

+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,250

+ taxes & licensing

Used
504,620KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG6H1143276

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Commercial
  Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 8-cylinder
  Stock # BC0037183
  Mileage 504,620 KM

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner.Certification and Decal Valid till March,2025. $15,250.00 plus $375 processing fee, $15,625.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

$15,250

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express