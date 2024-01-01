Menu
Account
Sign In
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner. Certification and Decal Valid till June 2025. $13,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Express

547,467 KM

Details Description Features

$13,970

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Watch This Vehicle
12017971

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 21 Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Accessibility

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 12017971
  2. 12017971
  3. 12017971
  4. 12017971
  5. 12017971
  6. 12017971
  7. 12017971
  8. 12017971
  9. 12017971
  10. 12017971
  11. 12017971
  12. 12017971
  13. 12017971
  14. 12017971
  15. 12017971
  16. 12017971
  17. 12017971
  18. 12017971
  19. 12017971
  20. 12017971
  21. 12017971
  22. 12017971
  23. 12017971
  24. 12017971
  25. 12017971
  26. 12017971
  27. 12017971
  28. 12017971
  29. 12017971
  30. 12017971
  31. 12017971
  32. 12017971
  33. 12017971
  34. 12017971
  35. 12017971
  36. 12017971
  37. 12017971
  38. 12017971
  39. 12017971
  40. 12017971
  41. 12017971
  42. 12017971
  43. 12017971
  44. 12017971
  45. 12017971
  46. 12017971
  47. 12017971
  48. 12017971
  49. 12017971
  50. 12017971
Contact Seller

$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
547,467KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG1H1141631

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 547,467 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 21 Passenger Bus With Wheelchair Accessibility,(1 driver 20 passenger) 6.0L V8 OHV 16V FFV GAS engine, 8 cylinders, automatic, RWD, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, grey exterior, vinyl. (Estimated measurements: 27 feet overall length, 9 feet 8 inches overall height, 6 feet 3 inches inside height, 17 feet from back of driver seat to back of the bus. All measurements are considered to be accurate but are not guaranteed.) This listing is a former British Columbia municipality bus, the next purchaser of this will be the second owner. Certification and Decal Valid till June 2025. $13,970.00 plus $375 processing fee, $14,345.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Repo.com

Used 2021 Ford F-550 Dump Truck Dually 4WD Diesel for sale in Burnaby, BC
2021 Ford F-550 Dump Truck Dually 4WD Diesel 35,951 KM $89,710 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge for sale in Burnaby, BC
2015 Fiat 500 L Lounge 170,968 KM $8,250 + tax & lic
Used 2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Refrigeration Van for sale in Burnaby, BC
2005 Chevrolet Express 2500 Cargo Refrigeration Van 308,820 KM $13,810 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$13,970

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Express