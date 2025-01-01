Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $27,585.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

$27,585

+ taxes & licensing

Used
291,487KM
VIN 1GB6GUBG0H1141877

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 291,487 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express 4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, cloth. Certification and decal valid until January 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $27,585.00 plus $375 processing fee, $27,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

