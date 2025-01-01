Menu
2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, vinyl, powered wheelchair ramp. Certification and decal valid until February 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.coms main yard for viewing purposes. $28,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes.

2017 Chevrolet Express

258,899 KM

$28,820

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift

12851981

2017 Chevrolet Express

G4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,820

+ taxes & licensing

Used
258,899KM
VIN 1GB6GUBGXH1140588

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 258,899 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Express G4500 13-Passenger Bus with Wheelchair Lift, 6.0L, 8 cylinder, 3 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, white exterior, blue interior, vinyl, powered wheelchair ramp. Certification and decal valid until February 2026. This item is currently OFFSITE. You must register an appointment with our office to schedule an offsite viewing. Appointments must be made a minimum of one business day in advance (and as defined by the days that Repo.com is open for business) before your appointment can be scheduled and confirmed. We may, at our own discretion, instead opt to transport smaller items to Repo.com's main yard for viewing purposes. $28,820.00 plus $375 processing fee, $29,195.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Steel Wheels

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$28,820

+ taxes & licensing>

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Express