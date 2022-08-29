Menu
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

235,588 KM

$18,610

+ tax & licensing
Work Truck Double Cab 4WD With Canopy

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

235,588KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9183232
  Stock #: BC0035330
  VIN: 1GCVKNEH8HZ216617

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 235,588 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Work Truck Double Cab 4WD With Canopy, 4.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, 4WD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. $18,610.00 plus $350 processing fee, $18,960.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Daytime Running Lights
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Keyless Entry
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
4WD/AWD
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

