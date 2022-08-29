2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

$18,610 + taxes & licensing 2 3 5 , 5 8 8 K M Used Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9183232

9183232 Stock #: BC0035330

BC0035330 VIN: 1GCVKNEH8HZ216617

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 235,588 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Traction Control Daytime Running Lights ABS Brakes Driver Airbag Passenger Airbag Child Safety Door Locks Power Options Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Power Door Locks Tachometer tilt steering Trip Computer Convenience Keyless Entry Tow Hitch Receiver Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Automatic Headlights High intensity discharge headlights Mechanical Locking Differential Additional Features Front side airbag Side Head Curtain Airbag Steering Wheel Mounted Controls Cargo Area Tiedowns Vehicle Stability Control System 4WD/AWD Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.