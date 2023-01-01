$25,710+ tax & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD
Repo.com
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
604-522-7376
$25,710
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9494956
- Stock #: BC0035595
- VIN: 3GCPCNEH4HG453885
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Commercial
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 42,854 KM
Vehicle Description
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior. $25,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $26,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
Vehicle Features
