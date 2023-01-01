Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

42,854 KM

Details Description Features

$25,710

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$25,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 9494956
  2. 9494956
  3. 9494956
  4. 9494956
  5. 9494956
  6. 9494956
  7. 9494956
  8. 9494956
  9. 9494956
  10. 9494956
  11. 9494956
  12. 9494956
  13. 9494956
  14. 9494956
  15. 9494956
  16. 9494956
  17. 9494956
  18. 9494956
  19. 9494956
  20. 9494956
  21. 9494956
  22. 9494956
  23. 9494956
  24. 9494956
  25. 9494956
  26. 9494956
  27. 9494956
  28. 9494956
  29. 9494956
  30. 9494956
  31. 9494956
  32. 9494956
  33. 9494956
  34. 9494956
  35. 9494956
  36. 9494956
  37. 9494956
  38. 9494956
  39. 9494956
  40. 9494956
  41. 9494956
  42. 9494956
  43. 9494956
  44. 9494956
  45. 9494956
  46. 9494956
  47. 9494956
  48. 9494956
  49. 9494956
  50. 9494956
Contact Seller

$25,710

+ taxes & licensing

42,854KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9494956
  • Stock #: BC0035595
  • VIN: 3GCPCNEH4HG453885

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 42,854 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Flat Deck Crew Cab 2WD, 4.3L V6 OHV 12V engine, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, blue exterior, grey interior. $25,710.00 plus $350 processing fee, $26,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
Locking Differential
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2016 Chevrolet Expre...
 458,430 KM
$14,950 + tax & lic
2016 Chevrolet Expre...
 470,823 KM
$14,850 + tax & lic
2007 Ford F-750 Regu...
 0 KM
$68,530 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory