2017 Chevrolet Tahoe Police 2WD, 5.3L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, black exterior, black interior, cloth. Power driver seat, backup camera, Iron Bull Bullbar. Front seats are cloth, rear seats are leatherette. $25,890.00 plus $375 processing fee, $26,265.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

181,879 KM

Details Description Features

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing
2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police 2WD Ex Police

12855887

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe

Police 2WD Ex Police

Location

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,890

+ taxes & licensing

Used
181,879KM
VIN 1GNLCDECXHR354931

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 181,879 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights

Safety

ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Convenience

Tow Hitch Receiver

Additional Features

Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$25,890

Wekan holdings limited dba burnaby Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Chevrolet Tahoe