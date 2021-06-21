Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2017 Chevrolet Trax

4,169 KM

Details Description Features

$9,900

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Contact Seller
2017 Chevrolet Trax

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

Watch This Vehicle

2017 Chevrolet Trax

LS FWD

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

  1. 7461143
  2. 7461143
  3. 7461143
  4. 7461143
  5. 7461143
  6. 7461143
  7. 7461143
  8. 7461143
  9. 7461143
  10. 7461143
  11. 7461143
  12. 7461143
  13. 7461143
  14. 7461143
  15. 7461143
  16. 7461143
  17. 7461143
  18. 7461143
  19. 7461143
  20. 7461143
  21. 7461143
  22. 7461143
  23. 7461143
  24. 7461143
  25. 7461143
  26. 7461143
  27. 7461143
  28. 7461143
  29. 7461143
  30. 7461143
  31. 7461143
  32. 7461143
  33. 7461143
  34. 7461143
  35. 7461143
  36. 7461143
  37. 7461143
  38. 7461143
  39. 7461143
  40. 7461143
  41. 7461143
  42. 7461143
  43. 7461143
  44. 7461143
  45. 7461143
  46. 7461143
  47. 7461143
  48. 7461143
  49. 7461143
  50. 7461143
Contact Seller

$9,900

+ taxes & licensing

4,169KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 7461143
  • Stock #: BC0034088
  • VIN: 3GNCJKSB1HL223545

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # BC0034088
  • Mileage 4,169 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD, 1.4L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth , USB, 12V , backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. (RBT) This listing has rebuilt status. $9,900.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
Trip Computer
tilt steering
Rear Wiper
Rain Sensing Wipers
rear window defogger
Steel Wheels
adjustable foot pedals
SPLASH GUARDS
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Repo.com

2007 BMW X5 4.8i
 187,874 KM
$4,950 + tax & lic
1990 Federal Motors ...
 11,875 KM
$28,800 + tax & lic
2001 Ford F-250 SD X...
 228,235 KM
$3,950 + tax & lic

Email Repo.com

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

Call Dealer

604-522-XXXX

(click to show)

604-522-7376

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory