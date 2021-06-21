+ taxes & licensing
6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3
2017 Chevrolet Trax LS FWD, 1.4L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, bluetooth , USB, 12V , backup camera, power door locks, power windows, power mirrors, silver exterior, black interior, cloth. (RBT) This listing has rebuilt status. $9,900.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $10,250.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report. All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.
