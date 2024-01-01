Menu
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker Package, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior, leather. $38,410.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,785.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

2017 Dodge Challenger

37,145 KM

$38,410

+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Plus Shaker Package

12042364

2017 Dodge Challenger

R/T Plus Shaker Package

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,410

+ taxes & licensing

Used
37,145KM
VIN 2C3CDZBT5HH578197

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 37,145 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker Package, 5.7L V8 OHV 16V engine, 8 cylinder, 2 door, manual, RWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior, leather. $38,410.00 plus $375 processing fee, $38,785.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. We do not allow test drives due to theft, fraud, acts of vandalism and undetectable impaired driving. Instead we provide the following benefits: Complimentary Warranty (with options to extend), Limited Money Back Satisfaction Guarantee on Fully Completed Contracts, Contract Commitment Cancellation, and an Open-Ended Sell-Back Option. Ask seller for details or call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
High intensity discharge headlights

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
tilt steering
Trip Computer
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Additional Features

adjustable foot pedals
Subwoofer
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$38,410

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

2017 Dodge Challenger