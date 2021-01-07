Menu
2017 Dodge Durango

86,488 KM

Details Description Features

$36,150

+ tax & licensing
Repo.com

604-522-7376

R/T AWD 3 Row Seating

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

86,488KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6381954
  • Stock #: BC0033345
  • VIN: 1C4SDJCTXHC639117

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 86,488 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Durango R/T AWD 3 row seating, 5.7L, 8 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, AWD, 4-Wheel ABS, 24-inch rims, cruise control, AM/FM radio, heated seats, back-up camera, bluetooth, navigation aid, powered seats, memory seats, heated seats, ac seats, heated steering wheel, sports mode, SD card, usb, aux , triptonic, power door locks, power windows, power sunroof, black exterior, black interior, leather. $36,150.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $36,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Child Safety Door Locks
Power Windows
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Heated Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Column
tilt steering
full size spare tire
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Tow Hitch Receiver
AM/FM Radio
Tachometer
CD Player
Trip Computer
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Chrome Wheels
High intensity discharge headlights
Limited Slip Differential
rear window defogger
Leather Steering Wheel
adjustable foot pedals
Locking Differential
Leather Seat
Driver Power Seat
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Front Heated Seat
Second Row Folding Seat
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Heated Exterior Mirror
Navigation Aid
Front Cooled Seat
Front Power Memory Seat
Third Row Removable Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Remote Ignition
Cargo Area Tiedowns
Vehicle Stability Control System
Towing Preparation Package
Power Adjustable Exterior Mirror
Power Sunroof/Moonroof
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone
Telematic/GPS

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

