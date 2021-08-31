+ taxes & licensing
3701 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 0J4
Have a need for a minivan for your family with plenty of comfort? Look no further, the 2017 Grand Caravan may be the perfect minivan for you! With room for seven adults inside and plenty of cargo place, the Caravan is able to carry all that you want aboard. Its 3.6L V6 engine pushes out 283 Horsepower and 260 lb-ft of Torque. Buy from OpenRoad Audi Boundary to take advantage of our OpenRoad Certified Program that includes a 150 Point Inspection, fully detailed and reconditioned vehicle, a FREE CarProof, 3-day or 2000KM exchange privilege, 3-Day money back guarantee, a guaranteed clean title and a Club OpenRoad Membership! Visit OpenRoad Audi Boundary to book your test drive today!
