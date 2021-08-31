Menu
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan

127,408 KM

Details Description Features

$15,880

+ tax & licensing
$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

CVP

CVP

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$15,880

+ taxes & licensing

127,408KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7998000
  • Stock #: BC0034387
  • VIN: 2C4RDGBG5HR711547

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,408 KM

Vehicle Description

2017 Dodge Grand Caravan CVP, 3.6L, 6 cylinder, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel AB, cruise control, air conditioning, steering wheel controls, 12V DC, AUX, passenger climate controls, voice control, AM/FM radio, CD player, power door locks, power windows, black exterior, black interior, cloth, Brand new Tires. $15,880.00 plus $350 processing fee, $16,230.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
ABS Brakes
Driver Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Power Door Locks
Tachometer
Trip Computer
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Automatic Headlights
tilt steering
Telescopic steering column
Front side airbag
Side Head Curtain Airbag
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Vehicle Stability Control System
Passenger Climate Controls
Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

Repo.com

Repo.com

Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

