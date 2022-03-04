$20,999+ tax & licensing
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan
CVP/SXT
Location
4550 Lougheed Hwy, Burnaby, BC V5C 3Z5
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$20,999
+ taxes & licensing
140,879KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8630297
- Stock #: X2-12451
- VIN: 2C4RDGBGXHR827388
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Mileage 140,879 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Multi-speed automatic
