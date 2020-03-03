Menu
2017 Dodge Journey

5 PASSENGER

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$9,150

+ taxes & licensing

  • 65,727KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4779465
  • Stock #: BC0032495
  • VIN: 3C4PDCAB9HT566032
Exterior Colour
Grey
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
SUV / Crossover
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door

2017 Dodge Journey 5 passenger, 2.4L, 4 door, automatic, FWD, 4-Wheel ABS, cruise control, AM/FM radio, blue Tooth, heated seats, power door locks, power windows, AUX, USB, 12V DC, Press to Start Button Ignition. (RBT) $9,150.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $9,450.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Child Safety Door Locks
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Door Locks
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Tachometer
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
Windows
  • rear window defogger
Additional Features
  • Telescopic steering column
  • Front side airbag
  • Side Head Curtain Airbag
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
  • Vehicle Stability Control System
  • Hands Free/Voice Activated Phone

