2017 Equgem 1200K Wheel Loader

0 KM

$36,710

+ tax & licensing
$36,710

+ taxes & licensing

Repo.com

604-522-7376

Diesel

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$36,710

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  • Listing ID: 7694404
  • Stock #: BC0034238
  • VIN: 18XYJW76543

  • Exterior Colour Yellow
  • Body Style Commercial
  • Mileage 0 KM

2017 Equgem 1200K Wheel Loader ,Engine Hours 270, comes with quick attach bucket and forks yellow exterior. $36,710.00 plus $350 conveyance fee, $37,060.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing report, warranty, $250 contract commitment cancellation fee, financing available on approved credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed and no opinion or advice is given as to whether this item should be purchased. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
Burnaby

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-XXXX

604-522-7376

