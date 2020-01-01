Menu
2017 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp

2017 Ford Econoline

E450 16 Foot Cube Van With Ramp

Location

Repo.com

6139 Trapp Ave., Burnaby, BC V3N 2V3

604-522-7376

$31,310

+ taxes & licensing

  • 44,270KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4413879
  • Stock #: BC0032237
  • VIN: 1FDXE4FS4HDC56092
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Grey
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
10-cylinder
Doors
2-door

2017 Ford Econoline E450 Cube Van 16 Foot Cube Van with Ramp , 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. box dimensions 16 feet long, 7 feet wide, 6 feet high. $31,310.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $31,610.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • tilt steering
  • Automatic Headlights
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
Exterior
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Steel Wheels
Safety
  • Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor
  • Driver Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
Additional Features
  • Vehicle Stability Control System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

