2017 Ford Econoline E450 Cube Van 16 Foot Cube Van with Ramp , 6.8L, 10 cylinder, 2 door, automatic, RWD, cruise control, air conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, white exterior, grey interior, cloth. box dimensions 16 feet long, 7 feet wide, 6 feet high. $31,310.00 plus $300 conveyance fee, $31,610.00 total payment obligation before taxes. Listing Report, Warranty, Contract Commitment Cancellation option on Fully Completed Contracts, Financing Available on Approved Credit (some limitations and exceptions may apply). All above specifications and information is considered to be accurate but is not guaranteed. Call 604-522-REPO(7376) to confirm listing availability.

Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control

tilt steering

Automatic Headlights Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

CD Player

Trip Computer Exterior Daytime Running Lights

Steel Wheels Safety Tire Inflation/Pressure Monitor

Driver Airbag

Passenger Airbag Additional Features Vehicle Stability Control System

